Chase Rice is ready for a new chapter with fresh music and a more traditional approach

Honestly, we truly didn’t think the vibe between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian could get any hornier than her sucking on his finger, but… here we are. Since debuting as a couple earlier this year, Kourt and Trav have developed a habit of regularly posting PDA pics. So perhaps we shouldn’t be so shocked that when the camera was pointed at the duo during Saturday’s UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, they went for a tongue only French kiss, that coulda been hella sloppy, but weirdly was kinda not. At the same time, a simple kiss would’ve also been sufficient, but whatever they’re in love, so to that we say - you do you boos.