Chase Rice is ready for a new chapter with fresh music and a more traditional approach

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

Following the recent release of the third installment of his three-part project, ‘The Album,’ Chase Rice says he’s ready to close that chapter and move on to the next.

www.audacy.com

