Theo Epstein: MLB's strikeout revolution is killing fans' 'favorite' plays

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

The former Red Sox and Cubs executive turned MLB consultant opened up about his efforts to help the league optimize the fan experience by leveling the playin field for hitters.

Theo Epstein was at the forefront of baseball’s analytics revolution. But now he would like his proteges to pull back. In a recent interview on the “R2C2” podcast, Epstein, who was hired last offseason as a consultant to MLB, said he wants general managers to consider aesthetics alongside analytics when constructing their teams.
This week, we’re joined by former Red Sox and Cubs executive Theo Epstein to discuss the work he’s doing in the MLB office to evolve baseball. We discuss pace of play, offense and defense balance, sticky stuff, shifts, and more. Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco. Guest: Theo Epstein. Producers:...
How have the Red Sox exceeded the relatively low expectations they had coming into the season while the Philadelphia Phillies have underperformed their own so far this season? (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Could the Red Sox surprise everyone again by selecting an underslot player with their first pick of the...
After revealing Thursday that the Chicago Cubs would shift from potential buyers to probable sellers in the final weeks before the trade deadline, Jed Hoyer was asked if he ever calls Theo Epstein to use him as a sounding board. “No, we talk anyways,” Hoyer replied. “I don’t know if he’s a sounding board, but we chat a fair amount. I’ve got a really good staff. Thanks to Theo, I think we hired ...
Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
The allure of the MLB Draft has never been as strong as that of the draft’s in the NBA and NFL. The one big reason for that is we don’t see those that are drafted into baseball right away as they climb through the ranks of the minor leagues. The process has been quicker for some of the top prospects in recent years and that may be the case with some from this class. One of those to keep an eye on is Kumar Rocker, who the New York Mets had fall right into their lap.
A father and daughter had an incredible bonding moment snaring a foul ball at an Arizona Diamondbacks game this weekend. Somehow, the dad in the video below managed to let go of his little girl, catch a foul ball, grab his daughter and barely spill any of his beer. Things could have been much worse, but thankfully father and daughter are safe.
As two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani prepares to take the mound on Wednesday night, it'll take a complete performance by the Yankees' offense to put runs on the board. Not only will a matchup with Ohtani be a challenge, but New York will have to do it without Aaron Judge in the starting lineup.
Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
With the slumping Cubs fading fast in the NL Central (they’ve lost 13 of 15 since no-hitting the Dodgers on June 24th), Chicago will almost certainly be selling at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Should the Cubs attempt to shed salary by facilitating a summer fire sale, All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who has enjoyed a career resurgence this year (0.57 ERA, 15.35 K/9), would be among their top trade assets. A proven talent with 368 career saves—ninth in MLB history and most among active hurlers (Kenley Jansen is a distant second at 333)—the 33-year-old flamethrower is the rare bullpen arm capable of altering a pennant race.
A lot can change in 11 days. When the Cubs combined for a no-hitter on June 24 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, they were in first place in their division, and their path through the July trade deadline looked like they could be bolstering the roster for a playoff run.
DENVER — The best baseball players in the world assembled in Denver on Monday to offer their expertly awed perspective on Shohei Ohtani. Oh, they answered questions about their own exploits too, of course, how much of an honor it was to be named to a first or fifth or eighth All-Star team. They picked tacos or tamales, weighed in on what it means to “bat around” (my vote: nine plate appearances in one inning). But whether they’re teammates, regular rivals, or were seeing him in person for the first time at Coors Field this week, everyone was asked about the living legend in their midst.
As Miguel Cabrera closes in on his 500th career home run and 3,000 hits, fellow future hall of famer Albert Pujols was released in the final year of his ten year contract and picked up by the World Series Champions, hoping to squeeze out one last season of glory in his storied career. Each player has posted a net negative fWAR since the 2016 season while being paid like the superstars that they once were in years that are now in the distant past.
MIAMI — (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.

