'We have a deal': Biden, bipartisan senators on infrastructure

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has announced that "we have a deal" - a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

The agreement, reached in a meeting Thursday at the White House, means a breakthrough after arduous negotiations on the president's top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the bipartisan group to discuss the pared-down plan that has rare broad backing and could open the door to the president's more sweeping and more expensive proposals.

The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

