Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Walks twice in return

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellinger went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday. Bellinger returned from a stint on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring injury and slotted into the cleanup spot for Los Angeles. Though he didn't tally any base knocks, he did reach base twice via walk and scored the Dodgers' first run in the fourth inning. Injuries have limited Bellinger to just 17 games this season, and he has only one home run and one stolen base through 75 plate appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy