Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Designated for assignment
Castellani was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Thursday. Castellani made just one major-league appearance for Colorado this year, though he started eight games for Triple-A Albuquerque. During the time in the mnors he posted a 7.82 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 35.2 innings. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for left-hander Bernardo Flores, who was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.www.cbssports.com
