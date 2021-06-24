Cancel
MLB

Angels' Alex Claudio: Can't find control in loss

CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Claudio (1-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, pitching a third of an inning and allowing four runs (three earned) on three walks. The Angels and Giants began the 13th inning tied 2-2, and Claudio got the ball with the inherited runner on second base. He induced a groundout to start the frame and subsequently walked Buster Posey intentionally, and he couldn't locate his pitches thereafter, walking the next two batters to force in a run. Claudio was consequently pulled from the contest and had to watch as all three of the runners he left on base came around to score. All told, only three of his 12 pitches went for strikes as he tied a season high with three walks.

Buster Posey
Alex Claudio
#San Francisco#The Angels#Giants
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
