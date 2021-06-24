‘Rosie the Rocketeer’ to launch on Boeing’s Starliner again from Cape Canaveral

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket streaks across the horizon at dawn in this view from the St. Johns River, east of Sanford, Fla., Friday, December 20, 2019. The rocket was carrying Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule toward the International Space Station on an unpiloted test flight and was visible along the U.S. east coast. Chabeli Herrera/Orlando Sentinel

While SpaceX had “Starman” and “Ripley,” and Blue Origin has “Mannequin Skywalker” to simulate humans on launches, Boeing is giving “Rosie the Rocketeer” another ride when it attempts to launch its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station next month.

The Starliner mission is the second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test, labeled OFT-2, for the private spacecraft that is attempting to join SpaceX as one of two commercial partners with NASA to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS.

It’s slated to lift off atop an Atlas V rocket at 2:53 p.m. on Friday, July 30, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starliner’s first Orbital Flight Test in December 2019 did not make it to the ISS after technical issues, and while it was able to make a successful landing on Earth, NASA referred to the event as a “high visibility close call.” After the landing, a NASA-Boeing Independent Review Team identified 80 problems with the attempt, and this upcoming launch is an effort that has addressed those issues.

Boeing is flying the mission at no cost to NASA.

As far as Rosie the Rocketeer goes, it will be its second flight having flown on the first OFT, during which Rosie provided data through 15 sensors, delivering data on what astronauts would experience on the new spacecraft. For this flight, those sensors will now be hooked up to the seat pallet, which holds the seats Rosie and future astronauts would sit in.

So Rosie’s main job for OFT-2 will be to maintain Starliner’s center of gravity during ascent, docking, undocking and landing, Boeing said.

The mission calls for Starliner to remain 10 days in orbit, undock from the ISS and touch down on land in the western U.S. A successful flight will allow the company to move forward with a crewed test flight and eventually join SpaceX with operational missions.

That mission, dubbed Boeing’s Crew Flight Test, is still on track to launch before the end of the year, carrying NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore, Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann to the ISS. The Atlas V rocket for that launch arrived to Cape Canaveral this week.

Following that would come the first operational flight to the ISS, Starliner-1, which could be in April 2022, with astronauts Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Jeanette Epps plus Koichi Wakata with the Japanese space agency JAXA.

SpaceX successfully completed its demonstration missions for its own vehicle, the Crew Dragon, and has now flown two operational flights to the station with a third on tap for this fall. Crew rotations last about six months, and both SpaceX and Boeing earned initial contracts for six flights each.

The commercial crew program allows NASA to launch its astronauts from U.S. soil, and end its reliance on Russia after the end of the Space Shuttle program.