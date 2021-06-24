Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Can Maximum Pressure Destabilize North Korea and Its Nuclear Ambitions?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 19 days ago

Timo Kivimäki

North Korea,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw0AR_0aeJCBqd00

Democracy is not built simply by destroying a dictator and reliance on nuclear weapons is not destabilized by threatening or even destroying an autocratic ruler. New autocrats with even greater reliance on weapons tend to rise out of external pressure, threat and intervention.

Can Maximum Pressure Destabilize North Korea and Its Nuclear Ambitions?

Sanctions, food insecurity, and COVID-19 are seriously challenging North Korea’s internal stability. Given that North Korea is no friend of the U.S., simplistic reasoning would suggest that North Korea’s instability is a good thing for the U.S. Richard Nephew, Deputy U.S. Special Envy to Iran represented this way of thinking in his book . He measured the success of U.S. sanctions relative to the destruction they caused. The reality is more complicated, though. Hurt and some general sense of instability among our foes do not necessarily imply benefits for us. Rather, it is just the instability of our enemies' objectionable characteristics, policies, and approaches that would benefit us. Thus, instead of asking how stable North Korea is in general, I will ask how stable are North Korea’s dictatorship and dependence on nuclear weapons?

Decades ago Gary Hufbauer’s team and A. Cooper Drury found out that regime duress and the level of hurt sanctions cause, generally contribute to the success of economic coercion. This finding suggests that the maximum pressure that President Trump applied during his first year in office, and continuing U.S. sanctions, could destabilize the North Korean dictatorship and its determination to continue developing nuclear weapons.

Later, however, Jaleh Dashti-Gibson and his team found out that maximum hurt and original duress of the regime only manage to destabilize enemies further, whereas if sanctions intend to bring about more complicated outcomes than general destabilization, then more complicated methods are needed. Dictators are often insensitive to the suffering of their people. Thus, the hurt of sanctions will not persuade them from their military programs as Risa A. Brooks discovered . Democracy is not built simply by destroying a dictator and reliance on nuclear weapons is not destabilized by threatening or even destroying an autocratic ruler. New autocrats with even greater reliance on weapons tend to rise out of external pressure, threat and intervention.

To support the development of democracy, one may need to deny the dictator his best argument for autocratic practices: the justification based on an external threat. One may also need to support the middle class that will eventually challenge the dictatorial elite. Consequently, the hardship of economic decline and the COVID-19 epidemic that the sanctions have exacerbated, may have stabilized rather than destabilized North Korean dictatorship and commitment to nuclear weapons. This conclusion can be deduced from the findings of Seung-Whan Choi, Chali Luo, David Cortright, and George Lopez, suggesting that the autocracy of terrorist states is further stabilized by pressure that hurts people.

More from The National Interest North Korea's Weapons Launch: Kim Jong-un is Flailing and That is Good
Donald Trump’s North Korea Gambit: What Worked, What Didn’t, and What’s Next One Year After Singapore: Losing Ground on North Korean Denuclearization

So far there has not been anything that has challenged the North Korean dictatorship. The North Korean regime has yielded in its nuclear program only when its energy safety and external defense have been secured without its own nuclear technology. According to former US Secretary of Defense, William Perry, North Korean nuclear facilities remained unused still in 1999, five years after the US-North Korean Agreed Framework had offered North Korea such safety. When President Trump was negotiating similar safety for North Korea almost two decades later, Kim Jong-un declared tha t “ we have pledged to build a land of peace without nuclear weapons or a nuclear threat.” Pressure imposed by enemies has not worked on North Korea and this was to be expected as Daniel W. Drezner has shown . For the destabilization of dictatorship and nuclear weapons programs, one needs to offer stability for North Korean security without nuclear weapons and stability of democratic progress in absence of external threat.

Timo Kivimäki is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Bath, in the United Kingdom.

Image: Reuters

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Nuclear Technology#North Korean#Defense#Framework#The University Of Bath#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Singapore
News Break
International Relations
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Biden Is Iran's Survival Strategy | Opinion

From one end of Iran to the other, citizens are suffering. The regime is failing the people at all levels. Water shortages are endemic. Power outages are a matter of course. The sick and impoverished, livestock and crops are all dying from lack of water, oxygen and overheating. Petroleum workers are on strike due to starvation-level wages.
Military19fortyfive.com

North Korea Is a Chemical Weapons Superpower Thanks to VX

Any examination of the threat posed by North Korea should no doubt begin with the DPRK’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal may grow substantially in the coming years to as many as 151 to 242 weapons by 2027. North Korea’s ballistic missile capabilities are also continuing to improve, with the country now reportedly in possession of as many as eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking the continental United States and a growing arsenal of other ballistic missile systems that increasingly appear capable of challenging ballistic missile defenses in South Korea.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

North Korea's propaganda cautions South against joint exercises

July 13 (UPI) -- North Korean propaganda services warned of tensions that could ensue if the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises in August. Propaganda service Uriminzokkiri said late Monday that South Korean anti-military groups staged a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Seoul over the weekend, and that "the atmosphere demanding the termination of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea" is on the rise.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Japan and the US are still sorting out their China-Taiwan policies

After Japanese officials finish practicing their foreign policy irony, hopefully they will settle on a serious and sustained national security approach to the growing China threat. Leading up to and during Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s visit to Washington, the Biden administration pressed for a more forthcoming statement on the regional...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Israel urges visiting US lawmakers to oppose reviving Iran-nuclear deal

Leaders of Israel’s new government told a visiting bipartisan congressional delegation they oppose President Biden and the United States re-entering the Iran-nuclear deal, according to participant Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. The Staten Island Republican congresswoman said new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Ministry officials said repeatedly in meetings in Jerusalem...
Politicsrand.org

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Pose an Existential Threat to China

Despite the current border closures between their two countries, China and North Korea remain resolutely pledged to a “blood-alliance.” But this partnership has vastly different implications depending on which side of the border you consider. In many ways, COVID-19 provided a convenient excuse for Kim Jong-un to close the borders in the name of public health while simultaneously signaling to Beijing that he did not want Chinese aid, even if it meant having to starve his own people. Kim likely wants the border closed to also limit Chinese influence and leverage in the North's internal affairs.
PoliticsArkansas Online

N.Korea, China reiterate close ties

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries' defense treaty. In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is "the fixed...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Decoding Putin's threat to Ukraine

On Monday, publishing a nearly 7,000-word essay, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukrainian leaders that they would "destroy their country" by moving closer to the West. As Putin put it, "All the tricks associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Kim Jong-un ‘holidays on revamped party boat with pool & waterslides’ as North Korea is ravaged by famine & Covid

KIM Jong-un is reportedly taking it easy on his revamped party boat boasting a huge pool and twisting waterslides as North Korea grapples with famine and Covid. The dictator - who sparked fears for his health after shedding up to three stone - appears to be at his mansion in Wonsan, with his "floating amusement park" spotted docked on its private beach.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

How Congress can advance peace with North Korea

Although the U.S. Special Envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, declared that the Biden administration is willing to meet “anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” Pyongyang’s response was tepid. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un ’s sister, sharply criticized the Biden administration for believing that North Korea was ready to dialogue, and that such an “expectation … would plunge them into greater disappointment.”
PoliticsLeader-Telegram

South Korea’s youngest political boss to fight China ‘cruelty’

The 36-year-old leader of South Korea’s biggest opposition party said his fellow millennials will push back against Chinese “cruelty” in places like Hong Kong, indicating a tougher line with Beijing if his political group regains power. Harvard-educated Lee Jun-seok, the newly installed leader of the People Power Party, said in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy