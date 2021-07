You may have already read Gigi Hadid’s open letter to the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, in which she asks to respect the privacy of her and Zayn Malik’s 10-month-old daughter, Khai. It’s not clear precisely which images triggered Gigi to respond, which innocuous outing led her to ask anyone who has snapped a shot of Khai to blur her face on publication. Gigi tellingly didn’t even really ask for the paps to back off completely, accepting, one assumes, that intensive press interest is part of public life. She asked only that as Khai grows and becomes more curious about a world that’s equally curious about her, that “she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”