Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Montana University System will not require vaccinations

By Keila Szpaller
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sidkz_0aeJBxoM00

Students won’t be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to study on one of the Montana University System campuses, but they can get a $10 gift card per shot from Town Pump if they do — or $20 for a Johnson & Johnson — said Helen Thigpen, with the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

“Obviously, we’re aware of campuses taking that approach,” said Thigpen, executive director of government relations and public affairs, of the vaccine requirement. But she said the Board of Regents isn’t mandating vaccinations at this point. “They’re strongly encouraging it in every way possible.”

A Washington Post story Wednesday said universities mandating coronavirus vaccines are mostly on the East Coast. It noted Indiana University, with more than 100,000 students and employees, will require the vaccine as a way to return to normalcy.

Thigpen also said vaccinations wouldn’t be required for employees. The direction to campuses was coming from the Board of Regents, she said, and she did not believe individual schools could make decisions to be more strict.

However, she also said the Montana University System is closely monitoring the pandemic’s progress as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are also mindful of recent legislative action and executive orders regarding vaccine requirements in Montana, as well as the lack of formal authorization of the COVID vaccine by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” Thigpen said in an email Wednesday. “Presently Covid vaccines are authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, which allows for the emergency use medical products in emergencies to protect public health.”

The regents set policy for the Montana University System. However, this year, the Montana Legislature approved a bill that prevented any governmental entity from withholding educational opportunities, among other goods and services, based on a person’s vaccination status. The bill, House Bill 702, also prevents employers from refusing employment based on a person’s vaccination status.

When the pandemic hit, colleges switched to remote instruction, and some faculty even held classes outdoors. This year, campuses took steps toward normalcy, such as holding commencement in person. In May this year, the Commissioner of Higher Education removed the mask mandate for the Montana University System.

The vaccination rate of the campuses wasn’t available this week, and Thigpen said it wasn’t easy to track. However, last year, at least one campus, the University of Montana, often tracked a lower COVID-19 infection rate than Missoula County at large.

This week, the former head of the FDA said the country could experience another spike in infections in fall 2021 with the transmission of the contagious delta variant if enough people don’t get vaccinated. A New York Times tracker counts 66 percent of adults having received at least one shot; Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health states herd immunity requires at least 70 percent of the population to be immune.

Although subject to change, Thigpen said the current plan is that Montana State University, UM, and MSU-Billings offer the vaccine on campus on a regular basis. She said the other campuses don’t have a specific health clinic but may offer the vaccine on campus as part of an event, such as orientation, and likely in collaboration with their public health department or other entity.

The post Montana University System will not require vaccinations appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

989
Followers
581
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Johnson Johnson#The Montana Office#The Board Of Regents#Washington Post#Fda#Eua#The Montana Legislature#House#The University Of Montana#New York Times#Montana State University#Msu Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Anti-vaccine film targeted Black Americans, spreads false information

When a filmmaker asked medical historian Naomi Rogers to appear in a documentary, the Yale professor didn’t blink. She had done these “talking head” interviews many times before. She assumed her comments would end up in a straightforward documentary that addressed some of the most pressing concerns of the pandemic, such as the legacy of racism in […] The post Anti-vaccine film targeted Black Americans, spreads false information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Federal transportation bill holds promise for left-behind rural rail

Language added in a recent markup to the U.S. Senate’s Surface Transportation Investment Act has brought some hope to passenger rail advocates in the state that long-abandoned rail service through Livingston, Helena and beyond could be on track to return. Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s amendment, passed on a bipartisan vote in June, appropriates $15 […] The post Federal transportation bill holds promise for left-behind rural rail appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUSPosted by
Daily Montanan

The death of American democracy (explained)

If you want to know at what point America’s democracy started to die, experts say 2016 seems like a logical point: With nearly a year to go until his term expired, President Barack Obama’s attempt at appointing a Supreme Court justice failed when the Republican-controlled Senate vowed to block any nominee. Steven Levitsky and Daniel […] The post The death of American democracy (explained) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dekalb County, ALsoutherntorch.com

Vaccines are not Required for School Attendance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala--Assistant DeKalb County Board of Education Superintendent, Jennifer Williams addressed the Board at a recent meeting regarding the goals for the DeKalb County Board of Education and the 2021-2022 school year. A COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to return to school. According to Williams, the goal is...
PharmaceuticalsScientist

The Quest for a Universal Coronavirus Vaccine

In early 2003, a deadly respiratory illness began spreading in China, raising alarm bells among health authorities around the world. After cropping up in 29 countries, the coronavirus that caused the illness, now known as SARS-CoV-1, infected more than 8,000 people and killed more than 700. Less than 10 years later, in 2012, another deadly coronavirus, MERS-CoV, emerged—killing hundreds more.
HealthLJWORLD

Vaccine passports are prohibited at KU, but university leaders are creating a system to encourage students to show they are vaccinated

There won’t be any vaccine passports at the University of Kansas when it reopens this fall, but there will be a system some might think of as a vaccine fast pass. KU is encouraging students to voluntarily submit documentation showing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and some of those students will be able to use those vaccine documents to avoid having to wear masks.
Springfield, MOKOMU

Mercy to require vaccine for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. − Mercy Health System, a major hospital chain throughout Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma, will require employees to get vaccinated by this fall. The mandate was announced Wednesday at a press conference. Employees will need to get vaccinated by Sept. 30. The announcement comes as the delta variant...
Illinois StateMadison County Record

7 things to know about new COVID-19 school guidance from CDC, Illinois

(Editor's Note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute) With about a month until Illinois students start returning to classrooms, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released its updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools, which were adopted July 9 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for K-12 schools.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy