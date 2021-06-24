Cancel
Movies

Viral Video Argues It's Time to Un-Cancel 'The Little Mermaid'

By Ryan Britt
Fatherly
Fatherly
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re worried about your kids getting the wrong idea about life from Disney movies, you’re not alone. But, as voice actress Jodie Benson told Fatherly back in 2019, that within the realm of childhood, there might be equal room for progressive feminism and magical fairy tales. The original Ariel actress called The Little Mermaid “rebellious and strong” and considers the story of Ariel to be a “stepping stone” toward more progressive stories. Whether or not parents agree with this or not, is totally up to them. But, if you’ve got a kid who is obsessed with Disney princesses anyway, it’s possible, that one thing doesn’t have to be the enemy of the other.

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives.

