Khloe Kardashian Shows Toned Abs and Listens to Breakup Ballad Amid Tristan Thompson Split

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 19 days ago
Shutterstock; Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Revenge body! Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned abs while listening to an Olivia Rodrigo breakup song on Wednesday, June 23, following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, appeared to be alone in her home gym in the video on her Instagram Stories. “Happier” played in the background as Khloé, who was wearing a black, cropped T-shirt and matching workout pants, ran her hand over her rock-hard stomach.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Olivia’s melancholy song from her Sour album is about a heartbroken person wishing their ex well … to an extent.

“I hope you’re happy, just not like how you were with me / I’m selfish, I know, can’t let you go / So find someone great, don’t find no one better,” the chorus of “Happier” reads.

Olivia, 18, sings in another part of the song, “And do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen? / An eternal love bulls—t you know you’ll never mean / Remember when I believed you meant it when you said it first to me?”

Life & Style confirmed on June 21 that the Good American founder and Boston Celtics player, 30, split one year after reconciling their romance. The former couple share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson and even previously sparked engagement rumors when the Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons alum began wearing a large diamond ring in December 2020.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again. It was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party. They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows,” a source previously told In Touch. At the time, the Canadian athlete was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider continued. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully, the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

Since their uncoupling, KoKo has been spending a lot of time with her family, including daily workouts with sister Kim Kardashian. A second insider told In Touch the A-list brood has “rallied around” the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s decision to “move on” from the NBA player.

All members of the Kardashian-Jenner family “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go,” admitted the source, despite how much “they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit.”

