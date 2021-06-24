Fast 9 Is a Towering Achievement in Doing More
Joseph Campbell was wr0ng. The popular comparative mythologist (the only popular comparative mythologist) wrote a book, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, boiling the world's mythology down to a 17-step roadmap. By reducing these stories to their most basic elements, he stripped away their humanity to find a common outline between stories that find their power in everything built on top of that skeleton. Throughout the process, he developed an understanding of mythology that narrows the heroic figure down to a single man forced to do a job and those people who help him accomplish it. It’s a radically individualistic image of what makes a hero, a cold and clinical definition that erases the bonds of friendship that make so many would-be hero's journeys the delights they were. And it’s a particularly terrible structure for understanding the two most successful American hero stories of the last two decades: the Marvel cinematic universe and, more immediately, the Fast & Furious saga.www.roadandtrack.com
