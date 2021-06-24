Fast 9 Is a Towering Achievement in Doing More

It’s likely that fans could scream their lungs raw either denying or agreeing to the need for a Fast and Furious musical, but it’s likely that if Vin Diesel got his way it would happen. Much like Star Trek, which is also being considered as a musical, this feels like kind of a bad idea if only because, well, it sounds ridiculous. Granted, what sounds like a bad idea to some folks might sound like the best idea in the world to others, but turning out a Fast and Furious musical feels like it would be little more than Grease in the modern age. Has anyone even thought of that? It’s likely that someone has, but the feeling is that making a musical out of this franchise would likely cheapen it in the eyes of a lot of fans, and when it comes to degrading a story the Fast and Furious has already done plenty of that throughout the years. Oh yes, there’s an explanation for that coming very quickly, since there are a number of reasons why, despite the money it’s making, the Fast and Furious franchise has already become a rolling joke.