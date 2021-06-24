Free Tax Help Available to Individuals and Families Eligible for Child Tax Credit, Stimulus Checks

(CBS Philadelphia) — Advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit start in a couple days. But a recent study from Data For Progress showed that about half of eligible parents don’t know they’re coming. When July 15 arrives, Americans with dependents will be sent the first installment of what could add up to $3,600 per child, whether they expect it or not. Those who are unaware of the pending check may be pleasantly surprised by the extra cash. Those who are aware may want to take additional steps to ensure they receive what they’re owed. They may also want to opt out of monthly payments in 2021 for a lump-sum payment next year. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, and Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant — three tools recently launched by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — come into play.