Windows 11 TPM 2.0 support error message: Why can’t my PC run Windows 11?
When it releases, those trying to install Windows 11 may find they’re met with an error stating that “This PC can’t run Windows 11” accompanied by a message saying, “The PC must support TPM 2.0.” Unfortunately, this error doesn’t make it clear as to what TPM 2.0 is, or how or if it can be installed. Unfortunately, TPM 2.0 is a complex topic, and users may find they’re in over their head when trying to research it.www.gamerevolution.com
