Windows 11 TPM 2.0 support error message: Why can’t my PC run Windows 11?

In this post, we first explain why you need TPM (Trusted Platform Module) for Windows 11 and then tell you how to bypass the TPM requirement and install Windows 11. Windows 11 will soon be available for all by this year-end! It has some visual changes and but is not a complete redesign. Many Windows 10 users are using PC Health Checker to see if their system can run Windows 11. Some of them are happy as their system can run Windows 11, while some are getting “This PC can’t run Windows 11“. When the question arose, “Why is my PC incompatible to run Windows 11?”, many said because your computer doesn’t have TPM. Therefore, in this article, we are going to see why do you need TPM for Windows 11? Can you bypass TPM?