Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Warner Music Group sets nine memorable film soundtracks for vinyl reissue

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soundtracks to nine memorable movies will be released on vinyl this summer. Break out the popcorn and turntables because Warner Music Group is taking music fans to the movies this summer with its upcoming vinyl soundtrack series. WMG will showcase its impressive catalog weekly throughout July and August with special vinyl reissues for acclaimed soundtracks to blockbuster films like Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the original Space Jam, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and three Quentin Tarantino films, Jackie Brown, Inglorious Basterds, and Death Proof, to name a few.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Womack
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Minnie Riperton
Person
Coolio
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Willy Deville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Film Music#Vinyl#Peace#Batman#Seal#Mtv#The Rolling Stones#Grand Guignol#Atlantic Records#Nightmare#Ll Cool J#The Motion Picture#Academy#Golden Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Moviessoundtrack.net

Marvel Music & Hollywood Records Announce 'Black Widow' Soundtrack

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The album, featuring an original score composed and produced by Lorne Balfe. Executive Soundtrack Producers are Cate Shortland, Kevin Feige and Dave Jordan. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe— launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets today.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Young Thug to Oversee Soundtrack for ‘Throw It Back’ Musical; Kobalt Announces Profitability

Young Thug has landed a major role in the musical dramedy “Throw It Back” — appearing in the movie and overseeing its soundtrack as executive producer. Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith from a script written with Rochée Jeffrey, the film stars Shahadi Wright Joseph and will feature Tiffany Haddish in a supporting role. It is being produced by Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Jeffrey, and She Ready Productions’ Haddish and Melanie Clark. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights; Mad River is handling international sales.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Mondo Vinyl Review: ‘Say Anything’ – Expanded Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

If you are a fan of movies or even just peripherally aware of pop culture from the past 40 years you will undoubtedly know that iconic scene from the 80’s John Cusack classic “Say Anything” A where he is holding the boom box above his head outside the window of his true love. At that moment, he is blaring Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” and it’s a moment that has been copied and parodied ever since. I have some great news; Mondo is releasing a 2-disc expanded soundtrack to the film that includes not only the famous Peter Gabriel song but a slew of other great hits of the era. If you’re a fan of vinyl and pop culture this will be a big hit for you.
MoviesBillboard

INXS’ ‘Original Sin’ Short Film and Soundtrack Coming Soon

Next Friday (July 16) sees the debut of Original Sin - The 7 Sins, a short film directed by Amy Tinkham, and inspired by Dante Alighieri's Inferno. Starring Autumn Miller and Trevor Jackson, the film is intertwined with the music of INXS, in the form of reimagined cuts by a starry lineup of artists.
MoviesNME

‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack reissued as mammoth 102-track boxset

The soundtrack for Almost Famous has been reissued as a mammoth new boxset made up of 102 tracks, with various configurations available. Cameron Crowe’s seminal rock film celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and now UMe is reissuing its soundtrack, marking the first time all the music featured in the film will be released together in one package.
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

The Who ‘Amazing Journey’ documentary now streaming

The documentary is streaming for the first time ever via The Coda Collection. The acclaimed Grammy-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who — Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who — is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray...
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey announces theatrical film experience

Halsey has shared the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name. Written by Halsey, it was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the official videos for her chart-topping singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.”
CelebritiesNewsweek

Suzzanne Douglas' Most Memorable Roles in TV and Film

Suzzanne Douglas passed away at the age of 64 this week and she's being celebrated for the many memorable roles she played. The likes of Ava DuVernay, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheryl Lee Ralph paid tribute to Douglas online, with DuVernay calling her a "gem of a lady." She had...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Ex-Tucson musician Nick Luca lands soundtrack with Kelsey Grammer film

Nick Luca has produced and contributed music to 10 films and documentaries since he left his adopted hometown of Tucson for Los Angeles in 2009. But none of them challenged him like his latest and biggest project: Producing the soundtrack for the new Kelsey Grammer drama/comedy film “The Space Between.”
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo

Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo. Now that Black Widow is finally out in the world, Mondo is celebrating its release with a new addition to its Marvel soundtrack library. In partnership with Hollywood Records, the company has pressed Lorne Balfe’s score for the film on vinyl.
MusicAlternative Press

10 women who made the ’90s one of the most memorable decades of music

Among all the music that the ‘90s brought us, there’s one common denominator—kick-ass women vocalists. From the emergence of grunge to the golden age of hip-hop settling in its place, the ‘90s proved to be a decade where artists expressed the exasperations of womanhood with all of their might. As...
MusicStereogum

The Music Of Seinfeld Just Got An Official Soundtrack Release

Seinfeld‘s iconic slap bass theme music — and a whole lot of more — has finally been released for the first time on an official soundtrack album for the show. “It was 30 years in the making,” Seinfeld composer Jonathan Wolff tells Variety. “It struggled for the first few seasons. We were an accidental hit. We were busy getting episodes out, and nobody was thinking about the music. And that’s OK.”
MoviesEmpire

WIN THE SUPERNOVA VINYL SOUNDTRACK, POSTER AND LIMITED-EDITION ARTWORK

To celebrate the release of SUPERNOVA, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, in cinemas now, we’re giving you the chance to win one of five copies of the gorgeous vinyl soundtrack, composed by Keaton Henson. Plus, a poster and limited edition illustrated artwork designed by Joe Boyd. SUPERNOVA is an...
Musicsoundtrack.net

WaterTower Music Announces 'The White Lotus' Soundtrack

The show premiered last night, July 11. De Veer, who has been called a "musical genius" by Paste Magazine, has created a robust 28-track score that The Hollywood Reporter called "spectacularly percussive and primal…" that "takes hold and doesn't let go" of viewers. He described working on the White Lotus soundtrack: Mike White asked me for a sound that is 'bubbling' under the characters, as if something was about to pop up and burst at any moment. We spoke about a mysterious Hawaiian Hitchcock type of sound. I ended up screaming like a monkey into native flutes and bashing on tribal percussions with human bones, while things like charangos and soulful choirs completed the sound of the score, evacuating the full range of the characters, from the most brutal and chaotic instincts to moments of true and simple honesty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy