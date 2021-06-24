Warner Music Group sets nine memorable film soundtracks for vinyl reissue
The soundtracks to nine memorable movies will be released on vinyl this summer. Break out the popcorn and turntables because Warner Music Group is taking music fans to the movies this summer with its upcoming vinyl soundtrack series. WMG will showcase its impressive catalog weekly throughout July and August with special vinyl reissues for acclaimed soundtracks to blockbuster films like Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the original Space Jam, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and three Quentin Tarantino films, Jackie Brown, Inglorious Basterds, and Death Proof, to name a few.themusicuniverse.com
Comments / 0