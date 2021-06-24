Warner Music Group sets nine memorable film soundtracks for vinyl reissue

If you are a fan of movies or even just peripherally aware of pop culture from the past 40 years you will undoubtedly know that iconic scene from the 80’s John Cusack classic “Say Anything” A where he is holding the boom box above his head outside the window of his true love. At that moment, he is blaring Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” and it’s a moment that has been copied and parodied ever since. I have some great news; Mondo is releasing a 2-disc expanded soundtrack to the film that includes not only the famous Peter Gabriel song but a slew of other great hits of the era. If you’re a fan of vinyl and pop culture this will be a big hit for you.