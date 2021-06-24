The Every Woman Biennial Is Launching an Exhibition at Superchief Gallery NFT

As part of the fourth New York City edition of the Every Woman Biennial, which is a platform that unfolds at many different spaces dedicated to lifting up and raising awareness for women and non-binary artists, Superchief Gallery NFT is launching an exhibition on June 24 that will showcase a rotating array of artworks for sale by 272 artists who’re participating in the biennial. These artworks, many of which were made by creatives experimenting with NFT manufacturing for the first time, will be presented on 23 digital canvases at Superchief Gallery. The Every Woman Biennial, which was first launched in 2014 under the name “The Whitney Houston Biennial,” was founded by artist C.Finley and is overseen by Managing Director Molly Caldwell.