Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

5 Proven Ways Your Commoditized Business Can Add New Value (Starting Today)

By Robert Finlay
Entrepreneur
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the business world, saying that a business is “commoditized” is never a good thing. According to Investopedia, when a business is commoditized its “goods or services [have] become relatively indistinguishable from the same offerings presented by a rival company. Generally speaking, commoditized products within specific categories are so similar to one another that they are only distinguished by the price tags attached to them.”

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commoditization#Coupons#Investopedia#Iphone#Niching#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

6 Ways to Increase Average Order Value for Your Online Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you’re like most entrepreneurs, you’re always thinking about ways you can optimize your business to make more money, whether it’s increasing revenue or cutting costs. If you’re running an online store, one of the best steps you can take is increasing its average order value — in other words, the average dollar amount of products purchased by a single user in a single action.
EconomyOKC VeloCity

Ways your business can win back dissatisfied customers

You will disappoint customers. That is inevitable. No matter how good your product is, or how precise you have made your marketing to control expectations, some people will be disappointed. That is OK. That is part of running a business. However, just because a customer isn't happy with your business does not mean that is the end of your interaction. That just means you now have a new objective - to win them back. Here are 7 ways you can do that:
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

3 ways grocers can unlock new value in a digitally driven world

Dave Conroy is a board member of the National Grocers Association and is senior vice president of Grocery Solutions at Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The views expressed here are those of the author. There has been a dramatic shift in how consumers expect...
New York City, NYbkreader.com

Ways Marketing Can Help Your Business Bounce Back from Covid 19

Like other major cities around the globe, New York has suffered from the effects of Covid 19 with the economy being destroyed. Nonetheless, the city is beginning to make a comeback with a large population being already vaccinated. New businesses have made a debut as much as old ones have reopened. This has partly been fueled by the availability of retail space and lowered rent prices resulting from business closures.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 New Consumer Buying Habits That Can Transform Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Technology is an engine of change that has slowly but surely transformed the world, down to the smallest facets of daily lives. It drives new needs, creates new patterns, and replaces older norms with newer ones. And advertising is one of the most change-sensitive commercial fields, due to its constant effort to match people’s preferences and surpass their expectations. While user demands shift and habits emerge, advertisers have to either keep up or bear the losses.
Economyceoworld.biz

How to take the value of your content further in business

Marketing can get expensive: from paid advertising to costly outbound sales tactics, there are hundreds of ways businesses can build brand awareness. The truth is, every business wants organic reach, but how is that possible? It seems we all want results, and we want them now, but does the real win come from playing the long game?
Economyoilmanmagazine.com

Top 4 Ways Your Business Can Mitigate the Risk of Downtime

Find out why it’s important for businesses to apply these attributes of a highly available system architecture to mitigate the risk of downtime and disruption. On June 8th, I experienced intermittent connectivity to several websites like Amazon, Twitter, and Hulu. Frustrated, I tried multiple attempts at refreshing my browser, but nothing improved. This outage was due to a failure at Fastly, which supports many of the web’s most popular sites (for more detail, see the report posted by Fastly). This incident highlighted the fragility of modern digital infrastructures, at any degree of complexity or style. Specifically, it re-emphasized the importance of a digital architecture with high availability to avoid costly downtime.
EconomySearchengine Journal

5 Ways to Find New Customers & Grow Your Global Business

Despite all of the challenges COVID-19 brought with it, we can agree that it accelerated ecommerce growth across the globe. As cities and entire countries locked down, billions of digital consumers looked for ways to get goods and services not only domestically but globally. This growth not only in local...
Economychartattack.com

5 Ways Video Podcasting can Help Your Business

Nowadays, there are many different formats in which content can be created online. Audio, video, or photos… Everyone has their favorite when it comes to creating and consuming content. Recently, video podcasts have become increasingly popular, and with good reason. You can listen to them anytime and anywhere, so they...
Entrepreneur

5 Tips to Significantly Increase the ROI of Your Next Email Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Email marketing has always been one of the most affordable and effective online-marketing strategies, driving revenue with a click of the mouse and allowing you to maintain a strong relationship with your customers and user base. It’s also highly measurable, allowing you...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Is Digital Brands a Good E-Commerce Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Luxury lifestyle and digital first brand operator Digital Brands Group’s (DBGI) efforts to improve its revenues by strategic acquisitions and an enhanced focus on marketing bode well for the stock. However, given the company’s weak financials, will it be able to achieve a strong foothold in the immensely competitive ecommerce industry? Read more to find out.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The Step-By-Step Guide to Managing Remote Employees Effectively

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Most people dream about having the chance to work remotely. Working in your pajamas with a pet on your lap — what is not to love about it? However, some employees may not be completely sold on the idea. Worst-case scenario visions may pop into their head: employees slacking off due to at-home distractions, employees complaining about not having a work/life balance or miscommunication when you rely on video conferences. As an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience managing teams, I can vouch that your concerns are legitimate.
GoogleSearchengine Journal

8 Enterprise SEO Skills That Add Value for Your Team & Career

Keyword research, link building, HTML & CSS – these are all skills that are not directly needed by an enterprise SEO. You are not a jack-of-all-trades. You are not a growth hacker. This is not traditional SEO. In enterprise SEO, you’re likely working with millions of pages, often across multiple...
EconomyForbes

10 Ways Companies Can Ensure Their Internal Decisions Are Values-Based

From gut instinct and customer sentiment to data and KPIs, many variables are weighed in the decision-making process at any company. Sometimes, it’s easy to become so focused on the numbers and metrics that you lose sight of your core values, which could do damage to your business in the long run.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Retail With eCommerce, Subscriptions

Walmart’s Indian eCommerce venture Flipkart has landed a new round of fundraising ahead of a possible initial public offering (IPO). And, in recurring revenue, an American Express veteran is taking over as head of the Walmart+subscription program, which rolled out in September 2020 as a foil to Amazon Prime. All this, Today in Data.
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to Choose the Right Investors For Your Startup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the early days of the startup journey, securing funding is mission-critical. Five years ago, when my team and I started Capella Space out of a Stanford University garage, we felt the pressure to secure that early capital, too. You need investors so you can fund product development, early marketing efforts and your growing team. Because of this, it’s tempting to accept the first or the biggest venture capital deal you can find. But in reality, it often pays to be picky.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 Low-Budget Marketing Ideas for Bootstrapped Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many startups (like ours) don't have outside investors. We have chosen to self-fund our business, which has its pros and cons. While we are maintaining control (a good thing), one of the biggest challenges is funding marketing, which as we all know, is necessary to grow. The good news is that there are many scrappy marketing tactics and channels you can deploy to build momentum without spending your hard-earned cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy