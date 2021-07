TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin water tower, a trademark overlooking the city for more than 80 years on 4th Ave. and Wall St., is being demolished on Tuesday. An evaluation was conducted on the tower, which stands at 110 feet tall, to improve the overall efficiency and water quality, Aqua Ohio area manager Scott Ballenger said. Removing the tower would simplify the system’s pressure zones, so water would spend less time between the treatment plant and the customer’s tap, meaning they can get customers their water a whole lot faster.