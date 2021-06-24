Cancel
Marlins, Panthers, Miami Oh, My

 19 days ago
Marlins and Panthers reporter Jessica Blaylock knows that baseball is going crazy now with banned substances saying, “We’ve seen some kind of heated exchange between players, managers and umpires.”. She adds, “We’ve seen some smooth interactions, too.”. Overall she thinks things will equal out saying, “We will see a little...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies

After a four-game series split against the Nationals over the weekend, the Miami Marlins hit the road for six-games in Philadelphia and Atlanta. Entering the week with a 4-6 record across their last 10 games, the Miami Marlins find themselves 11 games below .500 with a +17 Run Differential. The Marlins will now travel first to Philadelphia for three-games against the NL East division rival Phillies, a team they are 11-6 against dating back to last season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins 2021 MLB Draft Profile: OF Will Taylor

The Miami Marlins will be selecting 16th overall in the First Round of the 2021 MLB Draft. We here at Marlin Maniac will be covering all things surrounding the Marlins’ Draft from player profiles leading up to the big event to predictions, breakdowns, rumors, and more both during and after the July 11-13 MLB Draft.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Getting to Know RHP Andrew McInvale

The Miami Marlins made the arguably first “major” trade of the 2021 MLB trade season on Tuesday sending OF Corey Dickerson, RP Adam Cimber, and cash to Toronto. In return, the Marlins received veteran utility infielder Joe Panik, who will help Miami in many different roles going forward. However, the...
MLBCanton Repository

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Marlins (34-45) are on the road to begin a three-game series against the rival Atlanta Braves (39-41) Friday with a 7:20 p.m. ET first pitch at Truist Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Marlins vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions. Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Is the Closer of the Future Beginning to Emerge?

Out of all the stories from the 2021 MLB season up to this point, there are arguably none better than Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender. The journey of Bender to the big leagues is truly remarkable when you look at it in perspective. From late-round draft pick, lower-level minor leagues, and independent ball, it truly has been a journey for the 26-year old right-hander to where he currently is.
MLBNew York Post

Dodgers vs. Marlins prediction: Go with underdog Miami

Just getting back from vacation? Let’s get updated. Marv Albert called his last game. Dylan Bundy puked all over the Yankee Stadium mound. ESPN is still the worldwide leader in in-house chaos. Bobby Bonilla got paid again for doing nothing. So did Mayor Bill de Blasio. And if you roughed it by spending your week camping outdoors, remember Trevor Bauer’s week was rougher than yours.
NFLbringonthecats.com

SLATE: Commits, NIL, TBT, oh my!

Welcome back to the Slate, everyone. Sorry, it’s been a full week since we last brought you the news and notes of the day. Real Life was not kind to most of the BotC staff this week, but thank goodness for BracketCat and Drew!. So, let’s roundup the things we...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Offer Reportedly Made to Starling Marte

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins have reportedly offered a $30 million extension for Starling Marte. This deal is significantly apart from what the Marte camp is expecting as they have expressed interest in a three to four-year deal worth $50 million. While the extension talks between the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Sixto Sanchez to undergo shoulder surgery

The Miami Marlins had caused a few eyebrows to go up when Sixto Sanchez was not part of their Opening Day roster. He had shown that he belonged in the majors with his impressive run at the end of the 2020 season, leading to the belief that the Marlins were attempting to game his arbitration clock. Instead, they revealed that Sanchez had injured his shoulder, leading to his being shut down for the beginning part of the season.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBNBC Sports

Nats prospect Cade Cavalli's velocity makes headlines in Denver

The Washington Nationals had some representation at the 2021 MLB's All-Star Futures Game with Cade Cavalli. The 33rd ranked prospect by Baseball America faced five batters in his appearance, with his velocity being what stood out. Cavalli spotlighted his fastball, which hit the triple digits, while facing Riley Green, Spencer...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo reportedly ‘very likely’ to be traded

Joey Gallo, who competed in Monday’s Home Run Derby, will appear in his second All-Star Game Tuesday night, joining teammates Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson as one of three Rangers representatives in Denver. Known for his goliath home runs and improved outfield defense (he was last year’s American League Gold Glove recipient in right field), Gallo unfortunately may not be long for the Lone Star State. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan (via Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area), the 27-year-old is “very likely” to be dealt at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, scheduled for July 30th.
MLBWCTV

FSU’s Hunter Perdue selected by Miami Marlins in 2021 MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State right-handed pitcher Hunter Perdue has been drafted in the 10th round with the 299th overall selection by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft. 2021 was Perdue’s first season with the Tribe. He went 1-3 with a 3.27 ERA in 20 relief appearances.
MLBwtaw.com

MLB Draft: Texas takes Vanderbilt ace Leiter at No. 2 overall

The Texas Rangers may have found their “Ace of the Future” after drafting Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter with the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Leiter, the son of former Major League All-Star Al Leiter, struck out a nation-leading 179 batters in 117 innings of work. The sophomore...
MLBsports360az.com

D-backs Draft Prep Shortstop Jordan Lawlar with No. 6 Pick in MLB Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks kicked off their 2021 draft efforts by selecting prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar was ranked No. 1 in Baseball America’s draft rankings. MLB.com had him tabbed as the No. 3 player in this class. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound shortstop has drawn comparisons to Derek Jeter and Carlos Correa...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Pirates take Louisville catcher Henry Davis with first overall pick in MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Pirates addressed their biggest need with the first overall pick of the MLB Draft. GM Ben Cherington selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis. Ranked as the fourth or fifth best prospect in the draft, depending on the scouting service you trust most, Davis hit .370 with 15 HR with 48 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 1.145 OPS and a .482 on-base percentage in 2021. In his career with the Cardinals, Davis had more walks than strikeouts.

