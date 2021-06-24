Marlins, Panthers, Miami Oh, My

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.