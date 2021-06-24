Cancel
Theater & Dance

Joshua Bassett Is “Celebrating Pride All Month Long”

By Kaitlyn McNa b
Teen Vogue
 19 days ago
In a recent interview, Joshua Bassett opened up about his sexuality, telling GQ more about his “coming out” video that received lots of media attention back in May. When Joshua was asked about Harry Styles in an interview with Clevver, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star expressed respect and admiration for the singer, also calling him “hot.” “This is also my coming out video, I guess,” Joshua said in the clip. Soon after, the internet exploded with speculations on whether Joshua had given himself a label or if he was even serious. This led to Joshua sharing a thoughtful note on social media in which he spoke about his experiences growing up and shared a message of love, complete with rainbow heart emojis. “Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love,” he wrote.

