Netherlands predicted lineup vs Czech Republic - Euro 2020

The Czech Republic and Denmark will meet on Saturday in Azerbaijan with a chance to advance to the 2020 European Championship semifinals. In the previous round, the Czechs pulled off an upset with a 2-0 victory over Netherlands, while Denmark blew past Wales 4-0 to move on to the quarterfinals and continue its Cinderella run. For the Danes, the offensive void left in the absence of midfielder Christian Eriksen has been filled by a trio of players, as Joakim Maehle, Yussuf Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg have all scored two goals each. On the other side of the pitch is Patrik Schick, who has scored four goals in four matches for the Czechs and will look to unlock the Danish defense in the quarters. The winner of this quarterfinal will take on either England or Ukraine.