Greek priest charged over acid attack on 7 senior bishops

By DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest was charged Thursday with multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm over an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people. The 37-year-old Greek man was led to court in lay clothing, handcuffs, and under a heavily armed...

