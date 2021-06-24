Patricia Lee Lewis: An accessible downtown Northampton

I have recently moved from a little mountainside in Westhampton to downtown Northampton and, as an elder who loves to walk, am delighted to find that the business community is bravely recovering from terrible effects of the pandemic. In addition to shopping nearby, I volunteer on Saturdays at the Manna Community Kitchen drop-in center and have observed that many people are not only without shelter but have physical issues which make it hard to navigate our downtown streets and sidewalks.