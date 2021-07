Microsoft hasn't said so, but Windows 11 might be shaping up to become the great unifying OS that Windows 10 should have been. Microsoft covered a lot of ground during its recent Windows 11 announcement, and I could probably fill at least a dozen articles unpacking it all. As such, I don't want to simply rehash all of the announcements (there are plenty of people who are already doing that). Instead, I want to talk about a few things that stood out to me while I watched the product announcement.