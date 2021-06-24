Eric Boudreau: Now is not the time to settle

Imagine a bustling downtown Northampton, with a continuous flow of people walking up and down a generous walkway shaded by beautiful tall trees on a sunny summer day. There is a continuous row of umbrellas and awnings at every storefront along both sides of the street, with cafes and restaurants, an organic grocer with fruit and vegetables out front, popup art, vendors of unique items with intriguing product displays, and entertaining street performances. A lively and fun place to be for us locals and for our visitors arriving by train, bike and car.