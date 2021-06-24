2020 Took A Toll On Small Businesses. These Are The Ones You Should Support Right Now.

On average, I find myself lusting after something I never knew I needed about thrice daily: DTC toothbrushes, natural wines, flannel nightgowns, the list goes on. The unifying factor, of course, is not the products themselves, but the visual marketing. I’m a sucker for a sans serif font, an illustrated checker board, shades of neon green — and the more time I spend perusing The Internet, the more impressed I am with the world of aesthetic advertising. By the day, brand logos and assets are becoming more visual, more memorable, and more deeply infused with a sense of personality.