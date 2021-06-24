Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Rates of skin cancer type in UK men jumps by nearly half in decade, research finds

By Zoe Tidman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uTRo_0aeJ8SZH00

Diagnoses of a type of skin cancer has jumped by nearly half for men in the UK in the space of a decade, according to new research.

The average incidence rate for Melanoma was 19.5 per 100,000 a year among UK males between 2005 and 2007, according to Cancer Research UK.

This rose by 47 per cent to 28.7 per 100,000 between 2015 and 2017, their analysis showed.

Women have also seen Melanoma rates increase over the same period but to a lesser extent, the leading cancer charity said, with their findings showing a 30 per cent increase in diagnoses.

Skin cancer is more common among men, who are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage, according to Cancer Research UK.

Deaths among UK men also rose by eight per cent across the ten-year period, the charity said.

“These figures are worrying - getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of skin cancer, so it’s important that everyone knows how to protect themselves,” Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said.

“Seeking shade, covering up and applying sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and 4 or 5 stars both regularly and generously, can help you to stay safe in the sun.”

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer Research said it is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 16,200 people diagnosed every year.

The most common sign of melanoma is a new mole appearing on the skin or a change in an existing mole.

While this can happen anywhere on the body, the back is the most common place for melanoma to appear for men, while it is the legs for women, according to the NHS.

“With staycations looking to be the norm for many this year, we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that UK sun can be every bit as strong as when we are abroad,” Ms Mitchell from Cancer Research UK said.

“The same advice still applies, and if something doesn’t feel right or you notice any changes to your skin, talk to your GP.”

The other type of skin cancer - non-melanoma - is the most common form of cancer in the UK, with nearly 152,000 cases diagnosed every year, Cancer Research UK says.

It is often not included in national cancer data as it is easy to treat and cure, according to the charity.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research Uk#Skin Cancer#Skin Type#Nhs#Cancer Research Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerMIT Technology Review

AI vs. skin cancer

Early detection is key to surviving melanoma, a type of malignant tumor responsible for more than 70% of skin-cancer-related deaths worldwide, but “suspicious pigmented skin lesions” (SPLs) are so common it’s impractical for doctors to check them all out. Now MIT researchers have developed a tool that can analyze skin photos taken with a smartphone to determine which SPLs should be evaluated by a dermatologist.
CancerWashington Post

The Big Number: Sunburn and the dangers of skin cancer

Each year, more than 33,000 people seek emergency room treatment for sunburn, according to the National Cancer Institute. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays causes sunburn, which can be painful because of the reddened, swollen and sometimes blistered skin that it creates. But beyond the discomfort, sunburn comes with longer-term health risks. It accelerates the aging of your skin and increases your risk for skin cancer. Essentially, the more often you have sunburn, the more likely you are to develop skin cancer, the most common type of cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation says that 1 in 5 Americans gets skin cancer by age 70, and that five or more sunburns more than doubles your risk for developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Health experts say, however, that sunburn is preventable. Dermatologists recommend applying a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 whenever you are in the sun (and reapply it every two hours) as it can filter out 97 percent of the rays that lead to sunburn. SPF ratings represent how well a sunscreen blocks UV rays, with higher numbers indicating more protection. To be safe, also try to avoid sun exposure when it is most intense — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — or seek shade and wear protective clothing. Not taking preventive actions can lead to sunburn, which about a third of adults and more than half of adolescents experience each year, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Cancerswfinstitute.org

UC Berkeley Research Finds Cellphone Radiation is Linked to Increased Risk of Brain Cancer

Mobile phones do produce radiation, even if it’s quite limited. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the study shows that cellphone use of 17 minutes per day over the course of 10 years is associated with a 60% increase in brain tumor risk. Joel Moskowitz, Director of the UC Berkeley Center for Family and Community Health, said the study shows that cellphone radiation can increase the risk of cancer and nonmalignant tumors, neurological disorders and diseases and reproductive harm. The research shows that the risk is also increased by Wi-Fi radiation. Cancers take 20 to 30 years to develop and cell phone studies have monitored periods of 10 years or less.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

Keytruda gains expanded US approval in skin cancer

MSD’s immunotherapy Keytruda has been granted an expanded label to include the treatment of certain patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), the second most common form of non-melanoma skin cancer. The approval is based on data from the second interim analysis of the Phase II KEYNOTE-629 trial,...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Public Health England accused of misleading cancer patients over Covid vaccine

Public Health England (PHE) has been accused by a cancer charity of making “misleading” claims about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines for some people with weakened immune systems.Blood Cancer UK’s chief executive, Gemma Peters, said she was “deeply concerned” with a PHE statement published this week that made “generalised conclusions” about the levels of protection at-risk groups can expect after receiving jabs.A PHE press statement published on Friday said the vaccines offered “high levels” of protection for most people with underlying health conditions. It cited study data from more than one million people in at-risk groups that showed overall vaccine...
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Smartphones increase your risk of CANCER': Spending just 17 minutes a day on your device over a ten year period increases the risk of tumours by 60%, controversial study claims

Using a mobile phone for as little as 17 minutes per day over 10 years increases the risk of developing cancerous tumours by up to 60 per cent, a surprising study found. The controversial research involved statistical analysis of 46 different studies into mobile phone use and health around the world, by experts from UC Berkeley.
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Preventing UV-associated cancers by altering skin pigmentation

A skin pigmentation mechanism that can darken the color of human skin as a natural defense against ultraviolet (UV)-associated cancers has been discovered by scientists at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Mediating the biological process is an enzyme called nicotinamide nucleotide transhydrogenase (NNT), which plays a key role in the production of melanin (a pigment that protects the skin from harmful UV rays. Its inhibition through a topical drug or ointment could potentially reduce the risk of skin cancers, as presented in a study in Cell.
CancerGenomeWeb

Perspectum Launches Study of Digital Pathology, WGS to Guide Liver Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK – UK-based life sciences firm Perspectum on Friday said it has begun an observational cohort study evaluating the extent to which integrated imaging, digital pathology, and whole-genome sequencing data can guide treatment decisions for liver cancer patients. The study, dubbed Precision-1, will enroll roughly 200 primary liver cancer...
CancerWebMD

Antibiotic Link to Rise in Early Onset Colon Cancer?

July 12, 2021 -- Exposure to antibiotics appears to be associated with the development of colon cancer, particularly in younger people, and could be contributing to the increase in early onset colorectal cancer (CRC) that is being documented, say UK researchers. The team conducted study using data from primary care...
DrinksInverse

Alcohol especially increases the risk of cancer for one group, study reveals

The nectar of the gods has a problem. While evidence suggests a moderate amount of alcohol, typically red wine, may conjure some health benefits, a growing body of research points to the complex, negative ways alcohol interacts with the body. Alcohol is responsible for 1 in 20 deaths globally — in a new study, scientists claim this number might be even higher.
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Post

Parkinson’s strikes more men than women. Researchers have worked for decades to learn why.

J. William Langston, who has been studying and treating Parkinson’s disease for nearly 40 years, always has found it striking that so many more men than women show up in his clinic. His observation is not anecdotal. It is grounded in science and shared by many physicians: Men are roughly 1.5 times more likely than women to develop Parkinson’s, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that impairs movement and can erode mental acuity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy