Masa Taqueria Gains Commercial Kitchen Space to Keep Up with Birria Taco Mania
Starting a food business is not for the faint of heart or timid of soul. It’s not for the lazy. Nor is it for those who want to get rich quick. But it is for the daring and passionate. Like several small food businesses that started out during the pandemic in Rhode Island, chefs Jonathon Kirk and Chris Caldarone were laid off from hospitality jobs and originally launched their taco business Masa Taqueria out of Kirk’s apartment.www.rimonthly.com
