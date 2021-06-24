Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnston, RI

Pet of the week: Junior has special needs, but plenty of love to give

providencejournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the ones who have been through the most love the hardest. That's exactly what Junior is: a big love-bug!. Poor Junior was found with his eyes in poor condition, and while the folks at PawsWatch at the Community Cat Center have been treating him to help him feel better, they realized that he is most likely visually impaired. But trust me, that doesn't stop this adorable, young tuxedo! He is playful, likes the other cats in the playroom and will smother you with affection.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Johnston, RI
Johnston, RI
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Love#Cat#Pawswatch#The Community Cat Center#Putnam Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy