Pet of the week: Junior has special needs, but plenty of love to give

Sometimes the ones who have been through the most love the hardest. That's exactly what Junior is: a big love-bug!. Poor Junior was found with his eyes in poor condition, and while the folks at PawsWatch at the Community Cat Center have been treating him to help him feel better, they realized that he is most likely visually impaired. But trust me, that doesn't stop this adorable, young tuxedo! He is playful, likes the other cats in the playroom and will smother you with affection.