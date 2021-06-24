Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Makenna Newkirk named Assistant Coach for Brown University Women’s Hockey

By Curtis Flannery
bcinterruption.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakenna Newkirk announced today on Instagram that she has been hired as an assistant coach for Brown University Women’s Hockey. As a Boston College player, Newkirk was an instrumental force for the women’s hockey team for 4 years from 2015-16 as a freshman to 2018-19 as a senior, including her last 2 years as team captain. She racked up 189 points (73 goals, 116 assists) in 154 games played, which included a whopping 14 game-winning goals. She earned Hockey East Rookie of the Year honors in her freshman season, made another Hockey East all-star team, and received honorable mentions in her two other seasons. If her playing talent translates to coaching talent, expect her name to be leading rosters for years to come.

www.bcinterruption.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makenna Newkirk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#Hockey Player#Hockey East Rookie#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Fayetteville, NCfaytechcc.edu

FTCC names Peace Shepard Easton as women’s basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Tech has hired North Carolina native Peace Shepard Easton as the Trojans’ women’s basketball coach. Easton, 46, brings over 26 years of experience in coaching and playing basketball at various levels and is stepping into the college coaching realm for the first time. “I’ve made a...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Report: Memphis to hire Larry Brown as assistant coach

Penny Hardaway has long wanted Brown, a Hall of Fame coach known for his ability as a teacher, to join his staff. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville's Boaz named PHCC women's soccer coach

PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson announced on Thursday Grant Boaz has officially been named the fourth head coach of the Patrick Henry Community College women’s soccer team. “As a PHCC alumnus and former student-athlete, Grant is an excellent fit to lead our women’s soccer program,” Henderson said in a release...
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Douglass named AU Women's golf coach

ANDERSON — The Anderson University athletics department and Athletic Director Marcie Taylor announced Tuesday that they have selected Morgan Douglass as the head women’s golf coach and assistant women’s basketball coach. Anderson University has created a full-time dual role for the head women’s golf coach position. The Ravens will have...
Denison, TXKXII.com

Hunt named assistant softball coach at Hendrix

(KXII) -After a tremendous softball career at Hendrix College, former Denison multi-sport athlete Jaydan Hunt is staying there as a coach. Hunt will be a softball assistant and strength and conditioning coach after being a first-team all-conference outfielder for the Warriors.
Houston, TXhbu.edu

Dodd Named HBU Women’s Soccer Head Coach

Chris Dodd was announced as the next head coach of the HBU women’s soccer program by Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci on May 24. “I’m pleased to announce that Chris Dodd has agreed to assume the role of head women’s soccer coach, taking over for Misty Jones,” said Moniaci. “I’m looking forward to Chris building on Coach (Misty) Jones’ legacy for our program over the next couple of years and am excited for the future of this sport.”
Tusculum, TNNewport Plain Talk

Eveline Parsons promoted to Tusculum women's basketball assistant coach

GREENEVILLE—Tusculum University head women's basketball coach Meagan Price has announced that Eveline Parsons has been promoted to full-time assistant coach for the Pioneers. Parsons served as the program's graduate assistant during the 2020-21 season, helping Tusculum to its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball tournament championship. The Pioneers, who...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

GURLEY NAMED ASSISTANT BASKETBALL COACH

DENTON, Texas – Texas Woman's University head basketball coach Beth Jillson has announced the addition of Conner Gurley to the Pioneers basketball staff. No stranger to the Lone Star Conference, Gurley has spent the last four seasons on the staff at Angelo State University, first spending two years as a graduate assistant before transitioning to a full-time role prior to the 2019-20 season.
HockeyBoston Globe

Northeastern names Jerry Keefe as men’s hockey coach

Jerry Keefe was selected on Wednesday to succeed Jim Madigan as Northeastern’s men’s hockey coach, the school announced. Keefe served as a longtime assistant for 10 seasons under Madigan, who relinquished his head coaching duties at the end of this season to take over as the school’s athletic director. ”I’m...
Notre Dame, INund.com

Jenna Slowey Joins Irish Women’s Lacrosse As Assistant Coach

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Jenna Slowey has joined the Notre Dame women’s lacrosse program as an assistant coach, Irish head coach Christine Halfpenny announced Friday morning (July 2). “I’m excited to announce Jenna Slowey as our offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team,” said Halfpenny. “Jenna brings great...
Chestertown, MDwashingtoncollegesports.com

Ryan Shera Named Assistant Men's Soccer Coach

Chestertown, Md - Washington College head men's soccer coach Roy Dunshee has named Ryan Shera as assistant coach, it was announced on Thursday. Shera joins the Shoremen after stints with youth clubs in Southern California, Nevada and Maryland as coach, educator, and director. Ryan's work with refugee players in the Yalla Soccer Club in San Diego was featured on ESPN, NPR, and other national media outlets and in 2016 Ryan was a featured presenter at the US Soccer Foundation Urban Soccer Symposium.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
The Daily Gazette

Marcella named Union women’s basketball coach

SCHENECTADY — Katie Marcella has been named the women’s basketball head coach at Union College, the school announced Friday. Marcella, a former Guilderland High School standout, comes to Union following a six-year stint at Hartwick College, where she led the Hawks to a 71-58 record in her first five seasons. The Hawks did not play in the 2020-21 season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Midland, MIgliac.org

Northwood Names Autumn Haggadone Head Women's Basketball Coach

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Autumn Haggadone as head coach of the women's basketball team Friday afternoon (July 2). She replaces Jeff Curtis, who recently resigned as head coach to take over as the Northwood Athletic Director. Haggadone becomes the eighth coach...
Lynchburg, VAlynchburgsports.com

Women's basketball tabs Anitra Thomas assistant coach

Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg athletics is thrilled to announce Anitra Thomas as the Hornets' assistant women's basketball coach. A Lynchburg native and Brookville High School graduate, Thomas joins the Hornets after two seasons as the head girls' basketball coach at Lynchburg City's E.C. Glass High School, where she revitalized the Hilltoppers program into a regional power. She led Glass to a Region 4D runner-up finish in 2019, earning regional coach of the year honors, and was voted Seminole District coach of the year in both 2019 and 2020.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia women’s golf names Caroline Westrup as new assistant coach

Georgia women’s golf head coach Josh Brewer announced last Friday that Caroline Westrup will be joining the team in an assistant coaching role. Westrup will be starting her first collegiate coaching job after serving as a coach at IMG Academy since 2018. She brings plenty of experience playing both collegiately and professionally.
Minnesota Statethedailygopher.com

Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Eight Current or Former Gophers named to USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic Residence Roster

The rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics are just two weeks away, and while the Gophers will have some representation there, they are expected to have a lot more in les than a year when the 2022 Winter games are held in Beijing, China in February. The first step to that came on Friday when USA Hockey announced the roster of 27 players that will enter a residency in Blaine, MN later this summer of which the 23 player USA Olympic roster will be chosen from. Of the 27 players on the list, six are former Minnesota Gophers, and two still could have eligibility with the U and will miss the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy