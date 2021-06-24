Makenna Newkirk named Assistant Coach for Brown University Women’s Hockey

Makenna Newkirk announced today on Instagram that she has been hired as an assistant coach for Brown University Women’s Hockey. As a Boston College player, Newkirk was an instrumental force for the women’s hockey team for 4 years from 2015-16 as a freshman to 2018-19 as a senior, including her last 2 years as team captain. She racked up 189 points (73 goals, 116 assists) in 154 games played, which included a whopping 14 game-winning goals. She earned Hockey East Rookie of the Year honors in her freshman season, made another Hockey East all-star team, and received honorable mentions in her two other seasons. If her playing talent translates to coaching talent, expect her name to be leading rosters for years to come.