Welcome home to this beautiful completely remodeled villa. Nothing was overlooked! New flooring throughout including hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors and luxury carpet and padding in the bedrooms. When you first walk in you will notice the open floor plan from the front door to the back den. Upgraded molding throughout as well as fixtures and recessed lighting. There is a large laundry room off the garage with a utility sink. The second bedroom has plenty of natural light and just down the hall is the updated bath with tiled tub/shower. The large living room opens right up to the dining area and open kitchen. This gorgeous new kitchen has soft close cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, built in coffee maker, farm sink and lots of storage! Just beyond the gourmet kitchen is a cozy den with built-ins and a gas fireplace with stone surround. From there you can walk outback to your private fenced in yard with patio and grill or enter the primary bedroom with it's beautiful furnishings and lots of natural light. There are two walk in closets and a spacious en-suite with double sinks, soaking tub, tile shower and heated floors. You will not be disappointed in this wonderful home!! With the right offer, the owner is willing to convey or sell most of the furnishing in the home. All you have to do is bring your clothes and relax in luxury! No other villa will compare!! Don't wait, schedule your appointment now.