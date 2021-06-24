Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Pacers to hire Rick Carlisle and Celtics to hire Ime Udoka

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. That someone is ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who returns to Indiana on a reported four-year, $29 million deal. Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years in Dallas. Carlisle was head coach of Pacers from 2003-07 and made the playoffs three times, including a trip to the conference finals in 2004. On his way out of Dallas, Carlisle endorsed Jason Kidd (via ESPN) as the next Mavs coach because "he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players."

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Stan Van Gundy
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#Mavs#The Boston Celtics#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To The Celtics’ Coaching Hire

It didn’t take the Boston Celtics long to fill its head coaching vacancy, after Danny Ainge’s departure from the front office, and Brad Stevens’ surprising move to the general manager role. Stevens tabbed Ime Udoka, a popular Brooklyn Nets assistant, to replace him. Udoka is taking on his first head...
NBANBA

Rick Carlisle brings optimistic vision back to Pacers' bench

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rick Carlisle chose the Indiana Pacers for many reasons. He enjoyed his first two stints in Indianapolis, already had strong relationships with team owner Herb Simon and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and thought the roster was a good fit for his coaching style. The Pacers...
NBACelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum talks All-NBA snub, Ime Udoka, and Team USA

The world of Boston Celtics news is moving at a faster pace than you would expect for a team out of the playoffs and no first round draft selection. From the trade of Kemba Walker to the hiring of Ime Udoka, it’s been a busy two weeks for the organization.
NBACelticsBlog

Ime Udoka eyeing Will Hardy, Damon Stoudamire as assistant coaches

After praising Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and, in a later interview with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Zo & Bertrand, Marcus Smart and calling them foundational pieces for the franchise, Ime Udoka has started to build out his coaching staff and filling it with some of the young bright minds in the game.
NBAspurstalk.com

Boston Celtics are Hiring Spurs Assistant Coach Will Hardy

Just the other week, we thought we might lose assistant coach Becky Hammon to the Portland Trail Blazers. While that didn’t happen, we did just find out that we will be losing assistant coach Will Hardy to the Boston Celtics. Although we will be sad to see him leave the Spurs family, this looks like it will be a great move for Hardy’s career. Let’s find out more about this recent development.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Officially Introduce Rick Carlisle As Head Coach

The Indiana Pacers officially introduced new head coach Rick Carlisle to the media on Wednesday afternoon over zoom. Carlisle is in his third stop as a coach in Indiana as he originally was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07 (and assistant coach from 1997-2000) and he's spent the last 13 seasons in Dallas as the head coach of the Mavericks.
NBAYardbarker

New Head Coach Rick Carlisle Is Excited To Be Back In Indiana

The Indiana Pacers held a zoom media press conference with new head coach Rick Carlisle and President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard on Wednesday afternoon. Carlisle, who has previously coached the Pacers as an assistant coach and as a head coach, is excited to be back in Indiana. The quote...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Damon Stoudamire to join Ime Udoka's Celtics staff

Former Blazers forward and Jefferson alum Ime Udoka is putting together his coaching staff with the Celtics and is bringing in childhood friend Damon Stoudamire, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Stoudamire, 47, has been coaching since he retired in 2008 and spent the past five seasons at the University...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Ime Udoka Reveals What Appealed To Him About Celtics’ Coaching Job

The Boston Celtics checked a number of boxes for Ime Udoka as he navigated the next step of his NBA coaching career. Udoka on Monday was formally introduced as the 18th head coach in Celtics franchise history. As he spoke with Boston reporters for the first time, the longtime assistant explained what drew him to the job.
NBA1075thefan.com

Metta Sandiford-Artest aka Ron Artest Looks Back at How Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Impacted His Career

You may recognize the name Metta Sandiford-Artest. That’s because that is now the full name of former Indiana Pacers forward and NBA defensive stalwart Ron Artest. Artest was one of the most polarizing figures in the league. Bad boy, mind game player, enforcer, or whatever you want to call him, Artest’s job on any given night was first and foremost to get under his opponent’s skin.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Indiana Pacers Betting That Rick Carlisle Is The Right Coach To Advance Franchise

The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle, a 19-year head coaching veteran with championship experience, to be the next head coach of the franchise. The hiring comes on the heels of the Pacers letting former head coach Nate Bjorkgren go after a tumultuous first season in Indiana. Bjorkgren struggled at the “human management” aspect of coaching, as Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard called it, and didn’t lead his team to enough wins to overcome that weakness.
NBAchatsports.com

Video: Celtics introduce their new coach, Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics introduced their new coach this morning Ime Udoka this morning. In case you missed it (like me), here's the full press conference courtesy of Tomasz Kordylewski. Weird seeing a Celtics press conference sans Danny Ainge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy