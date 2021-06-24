NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Pacers to hire Rick Carlisle and Celtics to hire Ime Udoka

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Indiana Pacers let go of Nate Bjorkgren after just one season as head coach as the franchise looks for someone with more experience to lead this playoff-contending team. That someone is ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who returns to Indiana on a reported four-year, $29 million deal. Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years in Dallas. Carlisle was head coach of Pacers from 2003-07 and made the playoffs three times, including a trip to the conference finals in 2004. On his way out of Dallas, Carlisle endorsed Jason Kidd (via ESPN) as the next Mavs coach because "he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players."