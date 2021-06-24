Cancel
Nashville, TN

Zach Williams Readies For Fall Headlining Tour; Dates Already Selling Out!

Cover picture for the article24 June 2021 – Nashville, TN – It was fall of 2019 when multi-award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams kicked off his first major headlining and successful run of “The Rescue Story Tour,” and plans were underway to continue into spring 2020. When the pandemic forced tours around the world to cancel, Williams missed the road but used his time to write, record new music, and spend time with his family. And now, he is excited to announce that The Rescue Story Tour is officially back and kicking off this fall. Joined by CAIN and We The Kingdom, this will be a tour not to be missed! Hitting 40 major markets, the tour will kick off on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and conclude November 28 when Williams, along with CAIN, will wrap the tour with a special hometown show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

