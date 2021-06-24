Cancel
Politics

Follow our live blog of McGeachin’s task force

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to live coverage of the second meeting of a “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education,” convened by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Reporter Sami Edge, a University of Oregon graduate, joined Idaho Education News in 2019. She is a 2019 Education Writers Association fellow reporting on Latino student outcomes in Idaho. She also is a 2019 American Press Institute fellow. She can be reached at [email protected].

