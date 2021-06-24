Cancel
Nashville, TN

Chris Tomlin Reveals Track Listing & Country Collaborations for his “Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP” with USA Today & Tennessean, EP Out July 2

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – (June 24, 2021) – Grammy award winner Chris Tomlin revealed the track listing and country collaborations today for his upcoming Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP releasing July 2. The EP, produced by Corey Crowder, contains three new songs featuring Chris with superstar Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line), who also served as executive producer, Jimmie Allen and Russell Dickerson. The project also includes two previously released tracks featuring Russell, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett from Chris Tomlin & Friends, his #1 debuting album released last year. Chris spoke to USA Today/Tennessean about his excitement for the new music, his growing relationships in Nashville, and this new wave of cross genre collaboration, one that is founded in faith and brings a message of unity and hope to an even greater audience.

gospelmusic.org

Comments / 0

