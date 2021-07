The Miami Dolphins will shuffle their roster and thus the salary cap this year and next year. Right now, only Jason Sanders is signed beyond 2024. Sanders signed a big contract extension earlier this year and is now on the roster through the 2026 season. If he is still on the roster in 2025 and ’26 it will be a testament to his accuracy and consistency. Sanders will count $3.3, $3.1, and $3.7 million over the next three seasons then his contract turns upwards to $4.1, $4.4, and $4.2 million over the final three years.