Go On A Wild Safari Adventure At Atlanta’s Fully Immersive Attraction “Illuminarium”

Perhaps you’ve spent time on the Atlanta BeltLine’s East Side Trail — it’s a lovely and transporting space in the heart of the city, but unlikely to contain any inter-dimensional portals. That is, until July 2021, when the new fully immersive experience-based attraction Illuminarium is set to open on the BeltLine off of Ralph McGill Boulevard. At its first exhibit, “WILD: Safari Experience,” visitors will explore a virtual African landscape that activates all the senses, even smell. The attraction’s interactive environments respond to visitors’ movements using an array of cutting-edge technologies. Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg and Executive Vice President of Technology and Content Brian Allen joined “City Lights” Senior Producer Kim Drobes to describe the new attraction and how it was created.