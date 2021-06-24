Three national champion Hutchinson Community College golfers pinned All-Americans by GCAA and PING

HUTCHINSON – As more football awards rolled in for the national champion Hutchinson Blue Dragons, the golf team saw more awards arrive to them as well. Blue Dragon freshmen Ben Partridge and Harry Crockett were named PING first-team All-Americans. Third-year sophomore Charlie Crockett will go down as the three-time PING junior college All-American while also receiving second-team honors from PING, according to a release by Hutchinson CC sports information.