Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Three national champion Hutchinson Community College golfers pinned All-Americans by GCAA and PING

Hutchinson News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTCHINSON – As more football awards rolled in for the national champion Hutchinson Blue Dragons, the golf team saw more awards arrive to them as well. Blue Dragon freshmen Ben Partridge and Harry Crockett were named PING first-team All-Americans. Third-year sophomore Charlie Crockett will go down as the three-time PING junior college All-American while also receiving second-team honors from PING, according to a release by Hutchinson CC sports information.

www.hutchnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Junior College#All Americans#Gcaa#Hutchinson Cc#Njcaa Division Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy