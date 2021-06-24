Looking For Some Summer Reads? Check Out These Recommendations From NPR's Petra Mayer

I just finished reading “Carnage in America” by Steven Weiss, MD. I first saw the headlines where Dr. Weiss had been fired for having the book published and for identifying that he worked at the Mayo Clinic without the Mayo Clinic’s permission. After reading the book, especially where he mentioned multiple times that he signed up to volunteer to go to hospitals badly in need of medical personnel during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the clinic wouldn’t let him go, I would imagine that was their main complaint. It didn’t put Mayo Clinic in a really good light, but, on the other hand, they wanted to be sure to have adequate personnel at their facility when it hit locally or when they began to get a lot of patients transferred there.