Electronics Manufacturers Seek To Help The Hearing Impaired With New Technology

UC Berkeley Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Professor Ana Arias is not easily persuaded to make predictions, but says in an interview the next generation of video gamers, chefs, industrial workers and any humans interacting with electronic devices will likely become “good at waving their empty hands in the air.” More importantly, people with prosthetic hands or those physically inhibited from making fine motor digital gestures will gain power and agency through the use of a new device that combines wearable biosensors with artificial intelligence software. Known in the biotech industry as Flexible Hybrid Electronics, the wearable devices that wrap around human limbs like cloth are expanding beyond medical use to include consumer, industrial, military, agricultural, environmental and aviation applications. In 2019, the FHE market was valued at $95 million, according to some experts. Market research reports forecast FHE valuation will increase to $231 million by 2025.