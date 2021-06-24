Cancel
Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

kbbi.org
 19 days ago

An NBC News analysis finds at least 165 local and national groups are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender. NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade explores who is waging this fight, and why.

www.kbbi.org

Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Critical Race Theory not part of Clarkston schools’ upcoming curriculum

The topic of Critical Race Theory has become a hot topic in recent months, especially when it comes to education in schools. Generally defined as “an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice, CRT examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism in the United States and, more recently, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.”
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

How critical race theory has come to drive debate, confrontations in Texas

Propelled by Republicans and conservative leaders, an obscure academic pursuit sometimes known as "critical race theory" has exploded into the political realm, driving policy debates and confrontations in the volatile arena of race relations in America. Like many on the right, Gov. Greg Abbott has rejected the theory — which...
Pinellas County, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Pirate Podcast Releases Information on Critical Race Theory in Pinellas County Schools

Tampa’s Pirate Podcast released documents on Critical Race Theory in Pinellas County Schools. The documents, available under the “breaking news” section of the FreePinellas.Info website, draws material from a Pinellas County Schools research report entitled “Cultural Competence” as prepared by Pinellas County’s Office of Assessment, Accountability and Research. Contents available...
Community Policy