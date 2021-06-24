Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

A doctor has accused a Mesa Airlines flight attendant of “humiliating” her over her daughter’s dirty diaper, and then later informing her that she had been placed on a no-fly list as a result of the “biohazard”.The incident occured Friday, according to Farah Naz Khan, an endocrinologist from Seattle, who was flying on a Mesa Airlines flight, contracted by United Airlines’ express network, from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston, Texas, with her husband and one-year-old daughter.According to Khan, who described the experience on social media and to NBC News, halfway through the flight, she brought her daughter to the back bathroom...