Report: WWE Draft Set For The End Of August And Early September

By Jeremy Lambert
 19 days ago
The WWE Draft is reportedly returning as a two-night event at the end of August. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast reports the WWE Draft will be held on Monday, August 30 and Friday, September 3. WWE has yet to confirm that a 2021 Draft will take place.

