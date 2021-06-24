The Built-in Babysitter Edition

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I agreed after our son was born that we were “one and done.” He was planned, extremely wanted, and we love him more than life itself, but there are a few reasons that we decided that he would be our only child: We are millennials and relatively new in our respective careers, and as such we figured we could provide our son with a better life if we didn’t have the financial strain of a second child. Secondly, we are both slightly neurodivergent and sometimes find the mental toll of parenting a small child a bit overwhelming. Especially during a pandemic and given that we live in a city with no family and just a few friends. Thirdly, my pregnancy and delivery were difficult, and neither of us want to put my body through such an ordeal a second time. Finally, our son has a rare (non-hereditary) neurological condition that isn’t causing him major problems now, but may progress as he gets older. There are other, less important reasons that I won’t get into, but that’s the gist of it.