Fishers Police warn of kidnapping scam

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning its residents of a kidnapping scam that's happening locally and across the nation. According to investigators, suspects are calling victims to act out a kidnapping involving a loved one. During the call, the suspect demands immediate payment through Zelle Payment or PayPal in order to set the person free. Police said the suspects will even use sounds of yelling, screaming and crying but not provide proof of the hostage situation or let the victim speak to their loved one.