Islanders Game 6 Win Provides Insight for Game 7 in Tampa Bay

To this day, fans from around the league lament how successful the Vegas Golden Knights were in their expansion draft. To a certain extent, can you blame them? The Golden Knights, led by then-general manager George McPhee, were able to exploit other teams by adding players that weren’t getting a fair shake with their original clubs (William Karlsson, Shea Theodore, Marc-Andre Fleury, etc.) as well as adding plenty of draft capital along the way. The success of that expansion draft is a key reason why this team has consistently been one of the top teams in the league since their inaugural season.