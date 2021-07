No awards show snub in history has cracked the world more than the lack of a Best Picture nomination for The Dark Knight. The year was 2009, and under the shadow of an expanding recession, people took to the internet to complain that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was being mean to Batman. Good movies have been ignored by Oscar voters as long as there have been Oscars, and Christopher Nolan's second Gotham movie even walked away with a couple prizes (including a posthumous Supporting Actor win for Heath Ledger) to match its below-the-line nominations.