Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals Continue Road Swing With Trip to Miami

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming off one of the most improbable wins in recent franchise history, the Nationals are turning the page quickly when making a trip to Miami. That page includes some of the most exhilarating baseball ever played by the Nationals in their 13-12 win over the Phillies Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s game saw their win probability drop to as low as 3.8% according to ESPN Stats and Info. As incredible as the game on Wednesday was, the Nationals must leave those memories in the past and look to their next opponent. The Marlins have been playing roughly .500 baseball so far in June. The Nats and Fish have only faced off once so far in 2021: a sweep for the Nationals from April 30 – May 2.

www.talknats.com

Comments / 0

Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
47
Followers
636
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Espn#Marlins Scouting Report#The Miami Marlins#Giants#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBNBC Washington

If Asked, Kyle Schwarber Would ‘Probably' Turn Down Home Run Derby Invite

If asked, Schwarber would ‘probably’ decline Derby invite originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kyle Schwarber has spent the last three weeks turning the Nationals’ schedule into his own personal home run derby, collecting 16 homers in 18 games to tie an MLB record and helping vault Washington back into the race for the NL East title.
MLBUSA Today

Even after historic home run onslaught, Nationals' Kyle Schwarber will pass on Home Run Derby and 'rest'

Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber said he won't participate in the Home Run Derby in Denver next month, citing the toll the slugfest puts on a player's body. "I think the best thing to do is probably let it pass and rest up and look forward to the second half," Schwarber told reporters after the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. "The biggest thing is you're going to get sore, after the fact. You're taking almost 13-15 minutes of full swings. You never do that in a day (of) your daily routine in baseball. That's just torturing yourself. It's definitely taxing on the body."
MLBYardbarker

Aaron Judge Given Day Off as Yankees Face Angels' Shohei Ohtani

As two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani prepares to take the mound on Wednesday night, it'll take a complete performance by the Yankees' offense to put runs on the board. Not only will a matchup with Ohtani be a challenge, but New York will have to do it without Aaron Judge in the starting lineup.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Shohei Ohtani, Joey Gallo favorites for Home Run Derby

July 12 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo are the favorites to win the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Denver. The eight-player slugfest starts at 8 p.m. EDT at Coors Field and airs on ESPN. Ohtani, who...
MLBwmleader.com

Why Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball

DENVER — The best baseball players in the world assembled in Denver on Monday to offer their expertly awed perspective on Shohei Ohtani. Oh, they answered questions about their own exploits too, of course, how much of an honor it was to be named to a first or fifth or eighth All-Star team. They picked tacos or tamales, weighed in on what it means to “bat around” (my vote: nine plate appearances in one inning). But whether they’re teammates, regular rivals, or were seeing him in person for the first time at Coors Field this week, everyone was asked about the living legend in their midst.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Depleted Nationals Begin West Coast Swing in San Diego

After one of the most encouraging stretches of baseball since the 2019 Postseason, the Washington Nationals find themselves in a very undesirable position. They are battered and bruised to oblivion and traveling across the country to face one of the best teams the league has to offer. The Nats find themselves in Stephen Strasburg‘s boyhood city, and the team from D.C., will face the Friars, without their World Series MVP.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' most losses in a row on a road trip

Another loss today at Cincinnati would make the Cubs 1-9 on their 3-city road trip, with 9 straight losses to conclude their tour. Since 1901, the Cubs have lost 11 consecutive games on the road in a season twice. They have lost 10 straight 4 times. And they have dropped...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Nationals Game Preview: Streaking Teams At Start Of Road Trip

Riding a five-game winning streak and series sweep over the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers embark on an eight-game road trip. The journey commences in our nation’s capital, as the Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals in a four-game set. The series marks the second between the two...
MLBWashington Post

Nationals start West Coast swing with a handful of key players on the mend

SAN DIEGO — Throughout a breezy Monday at Petco Park, ahead of a four-game series between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, injured players filtered on and off the field, all at different stages of the rehabilitation process. Starter Stephen Strasburg threw a 60-pitch bullpen session. Reliever Daniel Hudson’s...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (42-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-32, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-3, 1.74 ERA, .79 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -219, Nationals +184; over/under is 8...
MLBNBC Sports

Davey Martinez shares his Home Run Derby advice for Juan Soto

Juan Soto will have a big Monday night becoming the first Washington Nationals slugger to compete in a Home Run Derby since Bryce Harper won the contest back in 2018 in D.C. Nationals manager Davey Martinez never had the power to participate in a Derby, but he is a seasoned veteran of the sport and had some advice for the 22-year-old heading into his first Derby.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Derby Thread - Will Juan Soto shock the world?

Davey Martinez’s advice for Juan Soto going into the 2021 MLB All-Star HR Derby? Don’t go changing anything. Just be yourself. “I want him to have fun with it,” Martinez told reporters after Soto was announced as part of the field for this year’s Derby. “It’s an honor,” his manager...

Comments / 0

Community Policy