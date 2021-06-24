Nationals Continue Road Swing With Trip to Miami

Coming off one of the most improbable wins in recent franchise history, the Nationals are turning the page quickly when making a trip to Miami. That page includes some of the most exhilarating baseball ever played by the Nationals in their 13-12 win over the Phillies Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s game saw their win probability drop to as low as 3.8% according to ESPN Stats and Info. As incredible as the game on Wednesday was, the Nationals must leave those memories in the past and look to their next opponent. The Marlins have been playing roughly .500 baseball so far in June. The Nats and Fish have only faced off once so far in 2021: a sweep for the Nationals from April 30 – May 2.