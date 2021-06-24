Chase Rice is ready for a new chapter with fresh music and a more traditional approach
Following the recent release of the third installment of his three-part project, The Album, Chase Rice says he’s ready to close that chapter and move on to the next. “The Album is done and I’m so glad it’s done ‘cause it’s been a long process,” Chase told Audacy’s Katie Neal. “I’m finally done with that part of my life, really. All of these songs were lived on the road, they were lived while I was touring. — The madness, the noise. Now, I get to focus on the one after this, that’s all the songs I lived during quarantine.”www.audacy.com
