Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chase Rice is ready for a new chapter with fresh music and a more traditional approach

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the recent release of the third installment of his three-part project, The Album, Chase Rice says he’s ready to close that chapter and move on to the next. “The Album is done and I’m so glad it’s done ‘cause it’s been a long process,” Chase told Audacy’s Katie Neal. “I’m finally done with that part of my life, really. All of these songs were lived on the road, they were lived while I was touring. — The madness, the noise. Now, I get to focus on the one after this, that’s all the songs I lived during quarantine.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Adele Spotted Out Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta

Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets. Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating. “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Pulls A Beyonce After Taking A Hard Fall Onstage

Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night. The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.
MusicPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Artist Chris Crain Stopped Through to Talk New Music and More

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of meeting a hot new R&B star who many locally have not heard about. His name is Chris Crain, and he has worked with many. Whether as an artist, writer, or producer, when I tell you this guy has talent, take my word for it. He has traveled and lived in various places and currently resides in Milwaukee, where he has his own mad music lab to produce mass hits for this year and many to come.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men with Three Sandwiches on a Cliff

Today's jokes are all about people eating sandwiches, including three men who did not want their sandwiches and a celebrity trying the best sandwich in the world. One day, three men are sitting down to their lunch. They all have the same thing - a sandwich - and they are all very upset about it.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

[WATCH] Hitman Holla And Crew Seen Beating Up Byron Blake in ATL

A video that has now went viral shows battle rapper Hitman Holla and his crew beating up Chicago battle rapper Byron Blake at an Atlanta gas station. Hitman contends that Blake’s crew jumped him in the past and that Blake even bragged about following Hitman’s brother while recording him, insinuating that he could catch a bad one at Blake’s will.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: BLOW, rum.gold, Jamie Drake, and more!

Giulia.’s debut ep, Night Before, brings with it 7 indie-folk songs that glow with sincerity and charm. With expansive vocals and sparkles of piano spread on a relaxing guitar background, Dreamy Girl sounds like a night sky full of stars. Listen:. Artist: BLOW. Song: One Life. Album: Shake The Disease.
MusicKBOE Radio

ZAC BROWN BAND, CHRIS YOUNG & MORE DROP NEW MUSIC

It was another great weekend for new music, with Zac Brown Band, Chris Young and more dropping new tunes. Zac Brown Band treated fans to not one, but two new songs. The tracks, “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” were both co-written by Zac, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Zac shared on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.” “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice,” adding, “Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”
Park City, UTcityweekly.net

Fresh Mountain Music

Park City Song Summit aims not only to be Park City's first large-scale, multi-day festival in the city proper, but also to side-step the typical music festival in favor of a more holistic approach that benefits artists, their fans and industry folk alike. And founder Ben Anderson has all the right reasons for kicking it off now.
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from The Dead Deads, The Hot Damn! and more

Our Tracks of the Week competition: A place where Bastette (less than 3000 Facebook followers) can strike an almighty blow for the underdog by beating Journey (more than five million followers) into second place in our regular battle for rock'n'roll pre-eminence. That's exactly what happened last week, with Journey's The...
Musicyale.edu

Terrence Chin-Loy on New Music and More

While tenor Terrence Chin-Loy loves Mozart and Verdi, he’s hoping for a career that includes new music and plenty of it. “I’m excited by all the new works,” he says. “I want to be part of that. The music that drew me into opera was the standard repertoire, especially French. But I want to do new works too.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy