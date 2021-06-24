Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Machine Gun Kelly To Star In Tim Sutton’s Upcoming Hip-Hop Tragedy, ‘Good News’

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it a million times already, but Tim Sutton is one of the best indie filmmakers working today. With films like “Dark Night,” “Memphis” and “Pavillion,” he has proven that he’s able to tell dark stories that really cut to the core. And with recent features like “Funny Face” and “Donnybrook,” Sutton has shown that he’ll keep that same tone and style even if he has major actors in lead roles. Now, it appears he’s going to keep his streak of dark films going with his upcoming hip-hop tragedy, “Good News.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Gus Van Sant
Person
Tim Story
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis#Rivulet Media#The Playlist Podcast#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly film changes title following Mac Miller backlash

Producers of a forthcoming rap movie starring Machine Gun Kelly have apologised and changed the title following criticism from the brother of the late Mac Miller.The film had been titled Good News, which was also the title of Miller’s posthumously released 2020 single.The name was chosen as an intentional nod to Miller. It had also been reported that the film’s storyline is inspired by artists including Miller and the late Juice WRLD, though producers have denied that it is “based on any artist’s true life”.Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, recently wrote on Instagram: “F*** you, f*** your movie, at least...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Megan Fox knew she loved Machine Gun Kelly 'instantly'

Megan Fox knew Machine Gun Kelly was her soulmate "instantly". The 'Transformers' star met her now-boyfriend on the set of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' and she admits she knew he was the one as soon as they first locked eyes. Speaking about her relationship, she told The Washington...
Hair CarePage Six

Did Machine Gun Kelly get hair extensions?

Machine Gun Kelly is leaning into his pop-punk phase with a new ‘do. The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, has been experimenting with boundary-pushing fashion, unexpected dye jobs and bold manicures in recent months. Now, the artist appears to be going to new lengths with his platinum locks, debuting nearly shoulder-length...
Musicenergy941.com

Machine Gun Kelly Has New Music Coming

Machine Gun Kelly has new material coming. The rapper did a chat with fans on Instagram Live yesterday and asked for name suggestions for the new bunny rabbit he got with girlfriend Megan Fox. He also said, “I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next...
CelebritiesPopculture

Megan Fox Reveals Her Interesting Slate of Nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is letting fans in on some of she and Machine Gun Kelly's secrets. The actress recently revealed a nickname she gave her man. In fact, she doesn't just have one, she has several. "I call him 'cookie,' I call him 'buddha,' I call him 'booby,'" the 'Till Death actress revealed to Fox 5 New York. "There's lots of names."
Celebritiesimdb.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Hallucinogenic Trip Doesn't Sound Like Fun

Megan Fox has played a demon on the screen, and now she believes she's experienced eternal damnation in real life as well. The 35-year-old Jennifer's Body star visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, where she told guest host Arsenio Hall about a recent time when she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly drank the psychedelic tea known as ayahuasca while they vacationed in Costa Rica. Megan explained that the experience involved going into the jungle with indigenous people and limiting her food intake, all of which she said was nothing at all akin to a "five-star experience" in terms of accommodations or luxury. The mom of three then shared that before taking the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Drank Ayahuasca With Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly — and There Was ‘Nothing Glamorous’ About It

To Hell and back. Megan Fox says her ayahuasca experience took her to her worst nightmare, but she’d been expecting a glamping trip. “I was thinking it was, like, glamping or something like that, still gonna be, like, some kind of five-star experience,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, said during a Monday, July 12, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after, like, 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought, so you can’t use the water, obviously. You need to respect the rainforest.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.
Musicat40.com

Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He's Releasing New Music In August

“I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour," he said, referring to his upcoming Tickets to My Downfall tour. "I’m excited for the album; you know, me and Travis, we got back in [to the studio] and everything’s just falling into place and I feel really happy with everything.”
Celebritiespapermag.com

Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Age Gap Criticism

Megan Fox has something to say to people side-eyeing the age gap between her and Machine Gun Kelly. And though she half-joked that he's "lived like he's 19 his whole life," the star also said that famous men don't incur the same level of scrutiny for dating younger women. Case and point: Leonardo DiCaprio's refusal to date anyone over the age of 25 or the fact that her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, is 47-years-old. Which, if memory serves right, was something no one cared about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy