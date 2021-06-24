Machine Gun Kelly To Star In Tim Sutton’s Upcoming Hip-Hop Tragedy, ‘Good News’

To Hell and back. Megan Fox says her ayahuasca experience took her to her worst nightmare, but she’d been expecting a glamping trip. “I was thinking it was, like, glamping or something like that, still gonna be, like, some kind of five-star experience,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, said during a Monday, July 12, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after, like, 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought, so you can’t use the water, obviously. You need to respect the rainforest.”