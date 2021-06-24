Machine Gun Kelly To Star In Tim Sutton’s Upcoming Hip-Hop Tragedy, ‘Good News’
I’ve said it a million times already, but Tim Sutton is one of the best indie filmmakers working today. With films like “Dark Night,” “Memphis” and “Pavillion,” he has proven that he’s able to tell dark stories that really cut to the core. And with recent features like “Funny Face” and “Donnybrook,” Sutton has shown that he’ll keep that same tone and style even if he has major actors in lead roles. Now, it appears he’s going to keep his streak of dark films going with his upcoming hip-hop tragedy, “Good News.”theplaylist.net
